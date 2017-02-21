Louisiana budget deal negotiated, but...

Louisiana budget deal negotiated, but will it pass in House?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, left, and Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, look over a document during a Senate Finance hearing on legislation that is part of a budget-rebalancing deal in the special session, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. less Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, left, and Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, look over a document during a Senate Finance hearing on legislation that is part of a budget-rebalancing deal in the special ... more Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, left, talks with House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, ahead of a Senate Finance hearing on legislation that is part of a budget-rebalancing deal in the special session, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Handy Mandy 17 hr Richard1366 1
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Sun replaytime 219,597
Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup Feb 17 Kelkel2017 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 15 Angelnurse 577
#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13) Feb 15 Speedy 23
Opiates Feb 8 HTrain 2
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan '17 Francis the talki... 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC