Louisiana budget deal negotiated, but will it pass in House?

Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, left, and Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, look over a document during a Senate Finance hearing on legislation that is part of a budget-rebalancing deal in the special session, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. less Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, left, and Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, look over a document during a Senate Finance hearing on legislation that is part of a budget-rebalancing deal in the special ... more Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, left, talks with House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, ahead of a Senate Finance hearing on legislation that is part of a budget-rebalancing deal in the special session, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.