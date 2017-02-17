Launch Louisiana brings 'Let's Rock' attitude to help rebuild flood-ravaged homes
Louisiana Launch organizer Janet Rhodus has been working since the flood to help those in need. Neither the orthopedic boot on her leg or her recent completion of chemotherapy stopped her from working on flooded houses.
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|replaytime
|219,597
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 15
|Angelnurse
|577
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Feb 15
|Speedy
|23
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan '17
|lalady
|1
