Lakesha Navy, tax preparer, accused of illegally inflating clients' refunds

13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

A St. Mary Parish tax preparer is accused in a tax fraud scheme that has cost Louisiana tax payers an estimated $55,000. The Louisiana Department of Revenue, in a news release, said Lakesha Navy, of Baldwin , was arrested Thursday on felony charges of principal to filing or maintaining false public records and principal to illegal transmission of monetary funds and released after posting bond.

