KSLA News 12 Investigates the school-to-prison pipeline in NWLA
But at least one regional group believes more can be done to disrupt the so-called "school-to-prison pipeline." According to the Southern Poverty Law Center , the school-to-prison pipeline refers to a national phenomenon in public schools where children are criminalized at school for engaging in bad behaviors.
