Kalani Pe'a wins Grammy for Best Regional Roots Album
History was made today as "E Walea," the debut album by Hawaiian recording artist Kalani Pe'a, was named the winner of the Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Album during the non-televised portion of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards this afternoon at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was the first time in the history of the category that the award had been won by a Native-Hawaiian recording artist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Dogen
|219,344
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Elaine
|569
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan '17
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC