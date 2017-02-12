Kalani Pe'a wins Grammy for Best Regional Roots Album

History was made today as "E Walea," the debut album by Hawaiian recording artist Kalani Pe'a, was named the winner of the Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Album during the non-televised portion of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards this afternoon at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was the first time in the history of the category that the award had been won by a Native-Hawaiian recording artist.

