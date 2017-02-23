Judge Won't Toss Bias Claims Over Louisiana Salon Inspections
A federal judge on has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Louisiana state regulators of racially discriminating against a group of Vietnamese-American nail salon owners. U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson's ruling clears the way for a jury trial next month in Baton Rouge for the salon owners' case against the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology and two agency inspectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|10 hr
|Dogen
|219,599
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 21
|Richard1366
|1
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 15
|Angelnurse
|577
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Feb 15
|Speedy
|23
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan '17
|Francis the talki...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC