Johnson urges colleagues to be more civil

Rep. Michael Johnson, R-La., authored a civility pledge that he and other freshmen supported on the House floor Tuesday. WASHINGTON - If Rep. Mike Johnson has his way, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle would treat each other better, especially when they disagree.

