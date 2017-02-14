Johnson urges colleagues to be more civil
Johnson urges his colleagues in Congress to be more civil Lawmakers and other have complained about how nasty debate can get in the bitterly partisan Congress Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/louisiana/2017/02/14/johnson-urges-his-colleagues-congress-more-civil/97900348/ Rep. Michael Johnson, R-La., authored a civility pledge that he and other freshmen supported on the House floor Tuesday. WASHINGTON - If Rep. Mike Johnson has his way, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle would treat each other better, especially when they disagree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|10 min
|scientia potentia...
|219,439
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|5 hr
|Angelnurse
|577
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|11 hr
|Speedy
|23
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan '17
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC