Johnson urges colleagues to be more civil

Read more: The Town Talk

Johnson urges his colleagues in Congress to be more civil Lawmakers and other have complained about how nasty debate can get in the bitterly partisan Congress Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/louisiana/2017/02/14/johnson-urges-his-colleagues-congress-more-civil/97900348/ Rep. Michael Johnson, R-La., authored a civility pledge that he and other freshmen supported on the House floor Tuesday. WASHINGTON - If Rep. Mike Johnson has his way, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle would treat each other better, especially when they disagree.

