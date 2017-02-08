John Bel Edwards talks to White House...

John Bel Edwards talks to White House about tornado damage, flies to D.C. for flood meetings

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Gov. John Bel Edwards talked with the White House on Wednesday about damage caused by Louisiana tornadoes a day earlier then flew to the capital to partake in Washington Mardi Gras, an annual celebration for the state's political class, and to meet with federal officials about recovery from the 2016 floods. He said the tornadoes underscore the state's case for federal flood recovery money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 5 min It aint necessari... 219,257
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Wed Elaine 569
Opiates Wed HTrain 2
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan '17 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC