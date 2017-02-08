John Bel Edwards talks to White House about tornado damage, flies to D.C. for flood meetings

Gov. John Bel Edwards talked with the White House on Wednesday about damage caused by Louisiana tornadoes a day earlier then flew to the capital to partake in Washington Mardi Gras, an annual celebration for the state's political class, and to meet with federal officials about recovery from the 2016 floods. He said the tornadoes underscore the state's case for federal flood recovery money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.