John Bel Edwards still hoping for fac...

John Bel Edwards still hoping for face time with Donald Trump this month

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Gov. John Bel Edwards is still hoping he will get a chance to talk to President Donald Trump in person this month when the governor travels to Washington D.C., but no firm plans have been made yet. The Edwards administration and White House talked to each other twice this week about setting up an in-person chat on Louisiana flood recovery, which makes the governor's office hopeful that they'll actually have the meeting, according to Richard Carbo, the governor's communications director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 min Dogen 219,146
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 1 Donald 568
Opiates Jan 28 504doctor 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,171 • Total comments across all topics: 278,557,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC