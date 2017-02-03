John Bel Edwards still hoping for face time with Donald Trump this month

Gov. John Bel Edwards is still hoping he will get a chance to talk to President Donald Trump in person this month when the governor travels to Washington D.C., but no firm plans have been made yet. The Edwards administration and White House talked to each other twice this week about setting up an in-person chat on Louisiana flood recovery, which makes the governor's office hopeful that they'll actually have the meeting, according to Richard Carbo, the governor's communications director.

