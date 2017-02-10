Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter released from hospital
Britney Spears is thanking fans for their prayers and support following her niece's release from the hospital, days after the girl was injured in an ATV accident. "So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today... it's truly a miracle," Spears wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon, referencing the daughter of her younger sister Jaime Lynn Spears.
