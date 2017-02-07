If Americans Truly Cared About Muslim...

If Americans Truly Cared About Muslims, They Would Stop Killing Them by the Millions

Read more: OpEdNews

In the most dramatic expression of insider opposition to a sitting administration's policies in generations, over 1,000 U.S. State Department employees signed on to a memo protesting President Donald Trump's temporary ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries setting foot on U.S. soil. Another recent high point in dissent among the State Department's 18,000 worldwide employees occurred in June of last year, when 51 diplomats called for U.S. air strikes against the Syrian government of President Bashar al Assad.

Chicago, IL

