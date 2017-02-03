Here's where key players stand on Gov...

Here's where key players stand on Governor's rainy day budget plan with special session approaching

Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses Louisiana legislators during a Feb. 2, 2017 speech to the Coastal Conservation Association in Baton Rouge. Gov. John Bel Edwards wants $119 million from the rainy day fund to balance the state budget during the upcoming special session, but he has yet to win the support of moderate House Republicans, who will decide his plan's fate.

