Here's where key players stand on Governor's rainy day budget plan with special session approaching
Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses Louisiana legislators during a Feb. 2, 2017 speech to the Coastal Conservation Association in Baton Rouge. Gov. John Bel Edwards wants $119 million from the rainy day fund to balance the state budget during the upcoming special session, but he has yet to win the support of moderate House Republicans, who will decide his plan's fate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|49 min
|Strel
|219,195
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 1
|Donald
|568
|Opiates
|Jan 28
|504doctor
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC