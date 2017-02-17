Here's the only person ever expelled from the Louisiana Senate
Gaston Gerald, talking to reporters after his federal extortion conviction in 1979, remains the only person ever expelled from the Louisiana Senate. The decision by embattled state Sen. Troy Brown to resign from office, rather than face an expulsion vote Monday by his Senate colleagues, means Louisiana political history won't be repeating itself anytime soon.
