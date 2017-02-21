Guest column: Louisiana's increased attention to student growth deserves applause, not criticism
Pop quiz! Try to solve this word problem. If students in Louisiana make more progress over time than almost any other state's, does that mean Louisiana's education policies are working or failing? What if I tell you that Louisiana, despite its impressive gains, still has a long way to go in terms of its students' absolute performance? Now would you say that its policies are failing? The right answer, of course, is that Louisiana's education policies are succeeding.
