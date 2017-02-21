Guest column: Louisiana's increased a...

Guest column: Louisiana's increased attention to student growth deserves applause, not criticism

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Pop quiz! Try to solve this word problem. If students in Louisiana make more progress over time than almost any other state's, does that mean Louisiana's education policies are working or failing? What if I tell you that Louisiana, despite its impressive gains, still has a long way to go in terms of its students' absolute performance? Now would you say that its policies are failing? The right answer, of course, is that Louisiana's education policies are succeeding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09) 2 hr Jaydon 2,068
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 20 hr Dogen 219,599
Handy Mandy Feb 21 Richard1366 1
Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup Feb 17 Kelkel2017 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 15 Angelnurse 577
#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13) Feb 15 Speedy 23
Opiates Feb 8 HTrain 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,146 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC