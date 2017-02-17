Guest column: Looking at Louisiana's changed electorate
Presidential electors are sworn in the Louisiana Senate chamber prior to officially voting Monday to make Donald Trump Louisiana's selection as president. Presidential electors are sworn in the Louisiana Senate chamber prior to officially voting Monday to make Donald Trump Louisiana's selection as president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|219,520
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|2 hr
|Kelkel2017
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Wed
|Angelnurse
|577
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Speedy
|23
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC