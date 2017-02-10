Grace Notes: In search of Washington Mardi Gras' hot party
As I wrote in an earlier post, none of the small receptions that fill the Washington Hilton's many suites during Washington Mardi Gras have achieved the same must-hit status as former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu's karaoke party, humble origins notwithstanding. In recent years, these open houses, generally staged by local economic development arms and members of the Louisiana congressional delegation, have taken a toned-town turn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Aura Mytha
|219,342
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Elaine
|569
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan '17
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC