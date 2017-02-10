Gov. Edwards requests Louisiana tornadoes be declared federal disasters
To help New Orleans and southeast Louisiana clean up and begin rebuilding after devastating tornadoes struck this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards asked President Donald Trump on Friday to declare the storms to be federal disasters. Edwards' formal request includes Orleans, Ascension, Livingston, Jefferson and St. James parishes, where a total six twisters touched down Tuesday as violent thunderstorms rolled through.
