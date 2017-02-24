Gov. Edwards meets with Trump Monday

Gov. Edwards meets with Trump Monday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily World

Gov. Edwards meets with Trump Monday The governor will asked President Trump to support more federal disaster aid for Louisiana. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://tnsne.ws/2lCZ0Ci Gov. John Bel Edwards will meet with President Donald Trump Monday in Washington to ask the president for more federal disaster recovery help from flooding and tornadoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 13 min messianic114 219,618
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 3 hr He is a phony 578
Handy Mandy 11 hr old friend 2
News Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09) 14 hr Jaydon 2,068
Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup Feb 17 Kelkel2017 1
#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13) Feb 15 Speedy 23
Opiates Feb 8 HTrain 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC