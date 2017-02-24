Gov. Edwards meets with Trump Monday
Gov. Edwards meets with Trump Monday The governor will asked President Trump to support more federal disaster aid for Louisiana. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://tnsne.ws/2lCZ0Ci Gov. John Bel Edwards will meet with President Donald Trump Monday in Washington to ask the president for more federal disaster recovery help from flooding and tornadoes.
