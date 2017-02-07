Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency following tornadoes

The release reads: Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for the state of Louisiana following the destruction of a severe storm system that moved through much of southeast Louisiana, including Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes. "I am heartbroken to once again see Louisiana families suffering in the wake of devastating tornadoes today," said Gov. Edwards.

