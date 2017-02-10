Girl Scouts Cookies & Cocktails combines guilty pleasures and a cookie centennial
It would be hard to find a person who doesn't like at least one Girl Scout cookie flavor. But how about taking those favorite flavors -- Thin Mint, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Thanks-A-Lot, Trios, and S'mores - and transforming them into cocktails, appetizers or desserts for the Girl Scouts Louisiana East Cookies & Cocktails & All that Jazz benefit on Feb. 4. That challenge to concoct was accepted by 20 chefs and bartenders from New Orleans-area restaurants to make one-of-a-kind dishes or drinks that guests and judges could sample, and ultimately judge.
