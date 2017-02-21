From restaurants to reefs: recycling discarded oyster shells
This Nov. 17, 2016 photo provided by the Coalition To Restore Coastal Louisiana shows large piles of shell being stored in Buras, La., which were collected for an oyster shell recycling program. The program spearheaded by two environmental groups in coordination with area restaurants aims to take a waste product that used to fill landfills and instead make it into a structure that tiny oyster larvae can latch onto and grow.
