Freeze to the Finish 5K and 1-mile walk

Freeze to the Finish 5K and 1-mile walk

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Town Talk

Arthur Brown hands Kendra Gauthier, executive director of the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition, an envelope with $100 that he collected from neighbors. Brown donated the money at the Freeze to the Finish 5K Run and 1-mile walk held Saturday in downtown Alexandria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 6 hr scientia potentia... 219,308
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 8 Elaine 569
Opiates Feb 8 HTrain 2
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan '17 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,128 • Total comments across all topics: 278,783,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC