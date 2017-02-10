Francorp's New Tactic, "Fraudulently ...

Francorp's New Tactic, "Fraudulently Inducing" Louisiana Business Owners

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Blue Maumau

Independent business owners in Louisiana are being targeted by a new franchise scheme, one that is well-orchestrated by an industry veteran with a checkered past. Donald S. Boroian, founder and principal of the troubled Francorp Inc., a 40-year old franchise development firm of start-up franchisors is the culprit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Maumau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr scientia potentia... 219,301
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 8 Elaine 569
Opiates Feb 8 HTrain 2
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan '17 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,766,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC