Formosa reportedly moving forward with $9.4B plan for new plants in Louisiana
Taiwan-based Formosa Plastics Group is seeking permits for $9.4 billion worth of new petrochemical facilities in St. James Parish, Bloomberg reports. Formosa Petrochemical Corp. Executive Vice President Lin Keh-Yen says the company is waiting for Louisiana to authorize construction of the facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Handy Mandy
|Tue
|Richard1366
|1
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Feb 19
|replaytime
|219,597
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 15
|Angelnurse
|577
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Feb 15
|Speedy
|23
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan '17
|Francis the talki...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC