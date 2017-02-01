For better or worse, Trump's trade policies poised to have big impact in Louisiana
As the U.S. enters a new era for trade under President Donald Trump, experts say billions of dollars of Louisiana exports-as well as imports funneled through its sprawling ports and inland waterways-are threatened by a departure from long-standing trade agreements. Many in the local business community are optimistic about Trump's election and his subsequent moves to begin cutting federal regulations.
