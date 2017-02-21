Feds: California/Louisiana pot trafficker a suspect in Oakland homicide
Five months before 28-year-old Rodney Savoy was shot to death inside of a rural Louisiana trailer, he told authorities he believed another Louisianan was responsible for an Oakland homicide. But authorities, thus far, haven't found enough evidence to file charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Handy Mandy
|23 hr
|Richard1366
|1
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sun
|replaytime
|219,597
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 15
|Angelnurse
|577
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Feb 15
|Speedy
|23
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan '17
|Francis the talki...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC