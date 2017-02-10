February 12th is College Goal Sunday ...

February 12th is College Goal Sunday in Louisiana

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Louisiana's tenth annual College Goal Sunday events will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017, from 1:30- 4:00 p.m. at fifteen locations around the state. The purpose of College Goal Sunday is to provide students and their families with free professional assistance in completing the primary student financial aid form, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid .

