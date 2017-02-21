Familiar name in Louisiana being push...

Familiar name in Louisiana being pushed hard to head FEMA

13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Paul Rainwater, who played a key role in helping Louisiana recover from hurricanes under both Democratic and Republican governors, is a candidate to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Now a Baton Rouge-based lobbyist, Rainwater, 55, has held senior positions for then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco and then-Sen. Mary Landrieu - both Democrats - and for then-Gov. Bobby Jindal, a Republican.

