Ex-Louisiana VA secretary sues legislative auditor, inspector general for defamation

18 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

One year after a state audit accused ex-Louisiana Veteran's Affairs Secretary David LaCerte of bad hiring and book keeping and of exaggerating his own military record, LaCerte is suing for defamation. "All he wants is an opportunity to clear his name, which he was flatly denied a year ago," said LaCerte's attorney, Jill Craft.

