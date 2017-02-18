Edwards: Session meltdown unlikely

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he doesn't believe members of Louisiana's House of Representatives will allow the special session he called to fix the state's midyear budget deficit to end in a do-nothing stalemate even as many continue to resist using a full measure of the Rainy Day Fund. "At the end of the day I cannot imagine the House would allow the process to come crashing down," Edwards told reporters at the Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.