Edwards: Session meltdown unlikely

Edwards: Session meltdown unlikely

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Town Talk

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he doesn't believe members of Louisiana's House of Representatives will allow the special session he called to fix the state's midyear budget deficit to end in a do-nothing stalemate even as many continue to resist using a full measure of the Rainy Day Fund. "At the end of the day I cannot imagine the House would allow the process to come crashing down," Edwards told reporters at the Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr Dogen 219,576
Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup Fri Kelkel2017 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 15 Angelnurse 577
#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13) Feb 15 Speedy 23
Opiates Feb 8 HTrain 2
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC