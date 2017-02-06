Edwards-Kennedy feud escalates over Rainy Day,a

Edwards-Kennedy feud escalates over Rainy Day, Medicaid U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican, has been a frequent critic of Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://tnsne.ws/2kdqInT Gov. John Bel Edwards told the Joint Legislative Budget Committee on Jan. 27 he would ask the Legislature to approve taking $119 million from the Rainy Day Fund to mitigate midyear budget cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.