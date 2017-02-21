Edwards administration seeks to strea...

Edwards administration seeks to streamline recovery rules

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Advocate

Boats make their way up a flooded O'Neal Lane just north of I-12 during severe flooding in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday August 14, 2016. Patrick Forbes, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development, after testifying about flood recovery on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 A federal law could delay the start of repairs to homes damaged in the 2016 floods - even stop those already underway - if the rehabilitations are being paid for by much of that recovery money Louisiana officials are hustling around Washington to get.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 11 hr Phyllis sisk 4 579
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Sat Regolith Based Li... 219,629
Handy Mandy Feb 24 old friend 2
News Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09) Feb 24 Jaydon 2,068
Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup Feb 17 Kelkel2017 1
#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13) Feb 15 Speedy 23
Opiates Feb 8 HTrain 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,348 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC