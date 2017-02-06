Details About Britney Spears' Niece's Accident Are "Incorrect," Says Spokesperson
A spokesperson for the Spears family is telling fans not to believe everything they read when it comes to an alleged accident involving Maddie , the eight-year-old daughter of Britney Spears ' little sister Jamie Lynn Spears. "The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn's daughter Maddie are incorrect," the rep tells ABC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|scientia potentia...
|219,198
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 1
|Donald
|568
|Opiates
|Jan 28
|504doctor
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC