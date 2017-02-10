Deputies make largest gas skimmer arrest in LA history
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office's Interstate Interdiction team made an arrest early Thursday morning on I-10 that's being called the "largest arrest in gas pump skimming in Louisiana ever." Around 3 a.m. on February 9, criminal interdiction units made a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of numerous credit cards, computers, and multiple card reading devices that were used in identity theft and credit card fraud.
