Crape myrtle bark scale, a pest nativ...

Crape myrtle bark scale, a pest native to Asia, has been spotted in Louisiana, could diminish blooms

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Crape myrtles are a symbol of Southern charm, lining local streets with their profusion of flowers and patchwork cinnamon trunks. But a new bug in town threatens to diminish their beauty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 4 hr Aura Mytha 219,524
Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup 7 hr Kelkel2017 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 15 Angelnurse 577
#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13) Feb 15 Speedy 23
Opiates Feb 8 HTrain 2
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC