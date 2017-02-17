Congressman tells crowd: a It was bla...

Congressman tells crowd: a It was black history that made America greata

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, delivered Monday morning the keynote speech at the 32nd Annual Black History Month Observance Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. This is an excerpt of his remarks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Sun replaytime 219,597
Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup Feb 17 Kelkel2017 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 15 Angelnurse 577
#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13) Feb 15 Speedy 23
Opiates Feb 8 HTrain 2
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan '17 lalady 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC