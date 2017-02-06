Commissioner Donelon Announces Decision Granting Louisiana Universities more than $2.7 Million

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced on Monday morning a favorable court order on the dissolution of health maintenance organization AmCare Health Plans of Louisiana, Inc. which paves the way for more than $2.7 million to be paid to six Louisiana higher educational institutions. The six universities receiving funds in equal amounts of approximately $460,000 are Louisiana State University-Shreveport, Southern University and A&M College, University of Louisiana-Lafayette, University of Louisiana-Monroe, University of New Orleans and Xavier University.

