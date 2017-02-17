Coastal Summit Leaders Declare Louisi...

Coastal Summit Leaders Declare Louisiana Engulfed In A Continuous Emergency

America's WETLAND Foundation and Louisiana Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority Call 2017 Coastal Master Plan Best Prospect for Saving Coast BATON ROUGE, LA - February 17, 2017 Urging citizens, government leaders, businesses and non-governmental organizations to recognize a continuous storm destroying Louisiana's coast, King Milling, chair of America's WETLAND Foundation , opened a summit on the national significance of Louisiana's coastal master plan today.

