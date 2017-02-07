Britney Spears's niece 'awake and tal...

Britney Spears's niece 'awake and talking' after accident

18 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears is "awake and talking", after an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle, according to reports. Maddie, who is Britney Spears's niece, was taken to hospital on Sunday after the vehicle she was in drove into a pond on a property in Louisiana.

