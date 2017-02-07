Black History Month: Cedric Richmond on the 'Work to Do' Ahead
Louisiana Rep. Cedric L. Richmond speaks with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker after the two, along with Georgia Rep. John Lewis, testified last month against the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general on the grounds of his civil rights history. For Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric L. Richmond , this month is about teaching.
