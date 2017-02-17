Betsy DeVos gets invite to Louisiana schools from state senate
New Education Secretary Betsy DeVos addresses Education Department staff for the first time Feb. 8. Will Louisiana be next on her visit list? A resolution asking her to visit passed 24-0 Thursday . Fifteen members of the state Senate were absent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|51 min
|Dogen
|219,537
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|21 hr
|Kelkel2017
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 15
|Angelnurse
|577
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Feb 15
|Speedy
|23
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC