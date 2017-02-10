Benton pair declared longest married couple in Louisiana
On Saturday, the pair were not only celebrating Valentine's Day weekend with their family, but also with a proclamation from Governor John Bel Edward's office announcing that they are the longest married couple in the state of Louisiana. Since 1935 the two have made their home in Benton, and have 9 children together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 min
|ChristineM
|219,322
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Elaine
|569
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan '17
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC