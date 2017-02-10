Benton pair declared longest married ...

Benton pair declared longest married couple in Louisiana

14 hrs ago

On Saturday, the pair were not only celebrating Valentine's Day weekend with their family, but also with a proclamation from Governor John Bel Edward's office announcing that they are the longest married couple in the state of Louisiana. Since 1935 the two have made their home in Benton, and have 9 children together.

