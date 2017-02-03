Ben Nevers retires
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that his Chief of Staff, former State Senator Ben Nevers, would step down as Chief of Staff for the Office of the Governor. Sen. Nevers' resignation will be effective Feb. 28. Former Director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness , Mark Cooper, will assume the role of Chief of Staff.
