Baton Rouge school flood damage tops ...

Baton Rouge school flood damage tops $60 million, but not all schools likely to be repaired

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

East Baton Rouge Deputy Superintendent Michelle Clayton speaks to the school board about the Google Chromebooks schools will utilize on Saturday during an all-day retreat at Louisiana Technology Park. David Tatman, a member of the East Baton Rouge School Board, smiles during the retreat on Saturday as he tries out one of the new Google Chromebooks EBR schools will utilize.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 24 min THE LONE WORKER 219,173
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 1 Donald 568
Opiates Jan 28 504doctor 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC