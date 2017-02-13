Autism therapy for Louisiana children at risk in face of deep reimbursement cuts
Lilah Bertucci is a bright-eyed, lively 4-year-old with a cascade of curls and a smile that lights her face as she lines up Fisher-Price Little People and sings "I love my white shoes," the catchy refrain from a favorite book, "Pete the Cat." When Lilah first began coming to the Spears Learning Center in Metairie nearly two years ago, she did not talk, sit down or even play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|23 min
|Dogen
|219,373
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Elaine
|569
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan '17
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC