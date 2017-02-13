Attorney General Jeff Landry makes five child porn arrests
On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrests of five men on over 300 counts of sexual exploitation of children. "The Louisiana Department of Justice is doing all we can to make our State a safer place," said General Landry.
