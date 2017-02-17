At least 15% of Louisianans reported ...

At least 15% of Louisianans reported being underemployed in 2016, Gallup says

Underemployment remains a problem in Louisiana, as the state ranks among 10 states in which a sizable share of adults 18 and older are working part-time yet desire full-time employment or simply can't find jobs that match their skills, Gallup says in a recent report. According to Gallup, 15.7% of Louisiana adults in the workforce say they are underemployed.

