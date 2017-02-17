At least 15% of Louisianans reported being underemployed in 2016, Gallup says
Underemployment remains a problem in Louisiana, as the state ranks among 10 states in which a sizable share of adults 18 and older are working part-time yet desire full-time employment or simply can't find jobs that match their skills, Gallup says in a recent report. According to Gallup, 15.7% of Louisiana adults in the workforce say they are underemployed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|32 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|219,530
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|18 hr
|Kelkel2017
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 15
|Angelnurse
|577
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Feb 15
|Speedy
|23
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC