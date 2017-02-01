Ascension Parish President Matassa gr...

Ascension Parish President Matassa grand jury likely in February

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A new grand jury appears to be scheduled to hear the case involving Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa starting next month, a person connected to the case says. Matassa is accused of offering cash and a job to candidate Wayne Lawson if Lawson would agree to drop out of the Gonzales City Council race.

