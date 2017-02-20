Announces Disaster Assistance for Lou...

Announces Disaster Assistance for Louisiana Tornado Victims

U.S. Housing and Urban Development today announced HUD will speed federal disaster assistance to the State of Louisiana and provide support to homeowners and low-income renters forced from their homes due to severe storms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds. This week, President Trump issued a disaster declaration for Livingston and Orleans parishes.

