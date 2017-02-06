Annette Bening To Play Louisiana Governor In 'Katrina: American Crime Story'
Annette Bening has joined the cast of FX's Katrina: American Crime Story , the second installment of the praised award-winning limited series from Ryan Murphy , Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Bening will play Kathleen Blanco, the Governor of Louisiana during and after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.
