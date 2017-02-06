Annette Bening To Play Louisiana Gove...

Annette Bening To Play Louisiana Governor In 'Katrina: American Crime Story'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

Annette Bening has joined the cast of FX's Katrina: American Crime Story , the second installment of the praised award-winning limited series from Ryan Murphy , Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Bening will play Kathleen Blanco, the Governor of Louisiana during and after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 5 hr scientia potentia... 219,198
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 1 Donald 568
Opiates Jan 28 504doctor 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,619,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC